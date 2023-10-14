Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur and other Top 10 Bollywood movies on Indian revolutionaries

Take a look at Hindi movies based on Indian rebelsSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 14, 2023
Sam Bahadur starring Vicky Kaushal is an upcoming biographical movie based on the life of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw.
Ahead of Sam Bahadur's release on 1st December 2023 take a look at other movies that are based on Indian revolutionaries.
A biographical film on the life of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, his ideologies, and his sacrifices.
his biographical drama traces the life of Subhas Chandra Bose, one of the most prominent figures in India's struggle for independence.
A historical drama based on the life of Mangal Pandey, one of the first Indian soldiers to rebel against the British East India Company.
Another film starring Vicky Kaushal portrays the life and actions of Udham Singh, who avenged the Jallianwala Bagh massacre by assassinating Michael O'Dwyer.
Although primarily a biographical film about Mahatma Gandhi, it also delves into his role in India's struggle for independence.
This film interweaves modern-day college students with the stories of Bhagat Singh and his comrades.
This classic film depicts the life of Bhagat Singh, from his childhood to his revolutionary activities.
A biographical film that explores the life of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who played a crucial role in the unification of India after independence.
This biopic chronicles the life and work of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, a key figure in India's fight against social discrimination.
The film focuses on the Chittagong Uprising of 1930 and the efforts of Indian revolutionaries to overthrow British rule.
