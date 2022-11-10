The actor wore a beige-coloured kurta and proved to us that he can nail any outfit.Source: Bollywood
Vicky's over-the-top jacket makes him look ultra cool. His look is classic and is perfect for a date night with bae.Source: Bollywood
To all the boys in the nation, Vicky surely knows to give style goals in colour white.Source: Bollywood
The actor looked stunning in a navy blue kurta that had an embroidered jacket. We could not take our eyes off him.Source: Bollywood
The actor looked suave in this beard look and he had written a caption saying, 'Explain your rules'.Source: Bollywood
The actor is looking charming in this frame and now we know why Katrina Kaif fell head-over-heels in love with this man.Source: Bollywood
The actor looks ultra cool in this side-angle shot and we cannot take our eyes off him.Source: Bollywood
Why won't Katrina Kaif fall in love with this man who has fashionably transformed himself?Source: Bollywood
The actor is seen flaunting his cute smile and completed his look with cool sunglasses. He is looking like a handsome hunk.Source: Bollywood
The actor looked dapper in a black tuxedo and a crisp white shirt. He is looking intensely.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!