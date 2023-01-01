Vidya Balan birthday: A look at her best roles

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan has turned a year older. Here's looking at her top 10 roles from Bollywood movies that is etched on our minds forever.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Janhvi

The actress essayed the sweet role of an RJ named Janhvi from Lage Raho Munna Bhai. Her million-dollar smile worked wonders for all.

Meenakshi

The actress played a supporting role in Guru. She played the role of Meenakshi and showed her talent for a few minutes on screen.

Rajjo

The actress played the role of a versatile Indian woman as Rajjo from Eklavya The Royal Guard.

Avni

The actress played an interesting and chaotic role as Avni from Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiya.

Krishna

The actress in Ishqiya gave a fantastic performance and captivated the screen.

Dr Vidya

The actress got different shades to her character who was young and sensitive in Paa.

Bhoomi

She played the role of a beautiful woman in Urumi. She surely looked alluring.

Sabrina

Vidya gave a tough competition to Rani Mukerji by playing Sabrina in No One Killed Jessica.

Vidya Bagchi

She played the role of a helpless pregnant woman who is in search of her missing husband. There was a serial killer in the town and she schooled us all with her role.

Silk Smitha

The portrayal of Vidya as Silk Smitha in The Dirty Picture was masterclass apart.

