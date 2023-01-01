Vidya Balan birthday: A look at her best roles

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan has turned a year older. Here's looking at her top 10 roles from Bollywood movies that is etched on our minds forever.Source: Bollywood
The actress essayed the sweet role of an RJ named Janhvi from Lage Raho Munna Bhai. Her million-dollar smile worked wonders for all.Source: Bollywood
The actress played a supporting role in Guru. She played the role of Meenakshi and showed her talent for a few minutes on screen.Source: Bollywood
The actress played the role of a versatile Indian woman as Rajjo from Eklavya The Royal Guard.Source: Bollywood
The actress played an interesting and chaotic role as Avni from Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiya.Source: Bollywood
The actress in Ishqiya gave a fantastic performance and captivated the screen.Source: Bollywood
The actress got different shades to her character who was young and sensitive in Paa.Source: Bollywood
She played the role of a beautiful woman in Urumi. She surely looked alluring.Source: Bollywood
Vidya gave a tough competition to Rani Mukerji by playing Sabrina in No One Killed Jessica.Source: Bollywood
She played the role of a helpless pregnant woman who is in search of her missing husband. There was a serial killer in the town and she schooled us all with her role.Source: Bollywood
The portrayal of Vidya as Silk Smitha in The Dirty Picture was masterclass apart.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!