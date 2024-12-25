Vidya Balan, Jaideep Ahlawat and other stand-out performances of 2024

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 25, 2024

Vijay Varma’s portrayal of Shatrughan Tyagi in Mirzapur 3 won hearts and how!

Malavika Mohanan's banging performance in Thangalaan managed to grab eyeballs.

In Jaane Jaan, Jaideep Ahlawat's performance was appreciated by many.

Vidya Balan managed to turn heads with her exceptional performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Kareena Kapoor Khan played Jasmine Kohli, a flight attendant in Crew and it was her best performance this year.

Mona Singh in Munjya as Pammi received praise for her performance.

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan delivered a striking performance in his debut film Maharaj.

