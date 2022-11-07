Vidya Balan

The stunning actress is known for her powerpacked roles had opened up once about struggling with weight loss. She had also spoken about dealing with her journey of self-love.

Sonakshi Sinha

The actress has often been targed for her weight. Despite trying her besrt to loose the same, people criticised her for being overweight.

Parineeti Chopra

The actress was bodyshamed after she did a few movies. However, she worked hard and her transformation gives goals to everyone.

Zareen Khan

She has often been targeted for being fat. She ignored the same and lives life like a queen.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had put on weight after she had become pregnant. She received criticism for the same. She took her own time to reduce.

Neha Dhupia

The diva was brutually trolled after she became pregnant with Mehr Dhupia Bedi and her second child. She did not care for the same.

Illeana D'Cruz

She had once opened uyp about facing Body Dysmorphic Disorder because of which she was bullied. She did embrace herself like a princess.

