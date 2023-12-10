Vidyut Jamwal turns into Tarzan of the jungle, goes completely nude in natural habitat
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 10, 2023
Vidyut Jamwal has grabbed all attention as he shared his nude photos on social media.
The actor has turned into the real-life Tarzan of the Jungle in the Himalayan ranges.
As Vidyut is celebrating his birthday today he has shared a photoshoot from the Jungle on Instagram and pics are going viral.
Sharing the pictures he captioned “My retreat to the Himalayan ranges - the abode of the divine started 14 years ago.”
The actor who is known for martial arts bathes in the river feeling nature.
He is also seen cooking in the woods while he chooses to stay nude.
Vidyut believes “It has become an integral part of our lives to spend 7 to 10 days alone every year.”
Vidyut who turned 43 today shared his photos a while ago and gave pic courtesy to the local shepherd Mohar Singh.
Fans have commented positive messages and birthday wishes to their star.
The actor is gearing up for CRAKK releasing in theatres on Feb 23rd, 2024
