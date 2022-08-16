Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara's pictures are a perfect definition of soulmates

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara got married recently and these pictures tell us that they are soulmates

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywood

Travel buddies

Vignesh and Nayanthara roaming on streets of spain while holding hands

Source: Bollywood

Power couple

Vignesh Shivan kisses Nayanthara’s hand as they board a flight

Source: Bollywood

The forever story

So in love, Nayanthara and Vignesh share a cute moment at the beach

Source: Bollywood

In embrace of each other

A hug is all you need from your partner to feel loved and this picture is a proof of it

Source: Bollywood

Pink love

Nayanthara and Vignesh share an adorable moment under the pink light

Source: Bollywood

Twinning

Vignesh and Nayanthara set couple goals too high with their “twinning in white” picture

Source: Bollywood

Dreamy

“How to click a romantic picture 101” hacks are to be learnt from these two

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 times Aashram 3 star Esha Gupta looked fiery hot in bold bikini looks

 Find Out More