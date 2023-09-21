⁠Vijay Antony and other Indian celebs who grieved loss of their young kids

A look at Indian celebs who lost their children at an early age

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 21, 2023

Vijay Antony daughter’s death

Indian musical composer Vijay Antony’s daughter’s death shocked the Tamil cinema.

Meera commits suicide

Vijay Antony’s daughter Meera died of suicide at the age of 16. Reportedly she was under mental stress.

Indian celebs who lost kids

While Vijay is mourning the loss of his daughter, here are other celebs who lost their children soon.

Asha Bhosle

Asha Bhosle lost her daughter Varsha at the age 56 of suicide and her son Hemant due to cancer in 2015.

Jagjit Singh

Jagjit Singh lost his 20 years old son in an accident.

Govinda

Govinda lost his four-month-old daughter because of health complications.

Shekhar Suman

Shekhar Suman’s elder son Aayush passed away at the age of 11 due to heart ailment.

Mehmood

Mehmood lost his son Macky due to cardiac arrest.

Kabir Bedi

Kabir Bedi’s son Siddharth had ill mental health due to schizophrenia and committed suicide at the age of 26.

Bengali cinema

Bengali cinema actress Moushumi Chatterjee lost her elder daughter Payal due to prolonged illness.

Anuradha Paudwal

Anuradha Paudwal lost her son Aditya due to kidney failure at the age of 35.

