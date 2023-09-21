⁠Vijay Antony and other Indian celebs who grieved loss of their young kids

A look at Indian celebs who lost their children at an early ageSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 21, 2023
Indian musical composer Vijay Antony’s daughter’s death shocked the Tamil cinema.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vijay Antony’s daughter Meera died of suicide at the age of 16. Reportedly she was under mental stress.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
While Vijay is mourning the loss of his daughter, here are other celebs who lost their children soon.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Asha Bhosle lost her daughter Varsha at the age 56 of suicide and her son Hemant due to cancer in 2015.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jagjit Singh lost his 20 years old son in an accident.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Govinda lost his four-month-old daughter because of health complications.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shekhar Suman’s elder son Aayush passed away at the age of 11 due to heart ailment.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mehmood lost his son Macky due to cardiac arrest.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kabir Bedi’s son Siddharth had ill mental health due to schizophrenia and committed suicide at the age of 26.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bengali cinema actress Moushumi Chatterjee lost her elder daughter Payal due to prolonged illness.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anuradha Paudwal lost her son Aditya due to kidney failure at the age of 35.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!