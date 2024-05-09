Vijay Devarakonda: Checkout the upcoming projects of the birthday boy

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 09, 2024

Fans of Tollywood actor Vijay Devarakonda have reason to cheer as he is slated to celebrate his birthday on May 9!

On this momentous occasion, Vijay is anticipated to reveal three exciting projects, notwithstanding the recent setback of "The Film Star."

The director of "Taxiwaala" and "Shyam Singha Roy," Rahul Sankrityan, has enlisted Vijay Deverakonda for a movie.

It is possible that this initiative will be officially announced on May 9.

In a different fascinating project, Vijay Deverakonda plays in an action-packed country entertainer.

"Rowdy Janardhan" is the working title for this film, which the producers may make official announcements on May 9.

Currently, Vijay Deverakonda is filming an action-packed movie under the direction of Gowtam Tinnanuri.

On May 9th, the film's title might be revealed by the creators. It is produced by Sithara Entertainment.

