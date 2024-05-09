Vijay Devarakonda: Checkout the upcoming projects of the birthday boy
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 09, 2024
Fans of Tollywood actor Vijay Devarakonda have reason to cheer as he is slated to celebrate his birthday on May 9!
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
On this momentous occasion, Vijay is anticipated to reveal three exciting projects, notwithstanding the recent setback of "The Film Star."
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The director of "Taxiwaala" and "Shyam Singha Roy," Rahul Sankrityan, has enlisted Vijay Deverakonda for a movie.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
It is possible that this initiative will be officially announced on May 9.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In a different fascinating project, Vijay Deverakonda plays in an action-packed country entertainer.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
"Rowdy Janardhan" is the working title for this film, which the producers may make official announcements on May 9.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Currently, Vijay Deverakonda is filming an action-packed movie under the direction of Gowtam Tinnanuri.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
On May 9th, the film's title might be revealed by the creators. It is produced by Sithara Entertainment.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Korean skincare routine and its benefits
Find Out More