Celebs who cried in public

Here's looking at celebrities who cried in public like Ranveer Singh after he won his first award.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywood

Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda cried after fans started screaming his name at Liger trailer launch event in Hyderabad.

Source: Bollywood

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone broke down after talking about depression.

Source: Bollywood

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt was in tears as her sister Shaheen Bhatt shared her story of depression.

Source: Bollywood

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza cried during an event as she heard about Kobe Bryant's demise.

Source: Bollywood

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty cried on the show Super Dancer 4.

Source: Bollywood

Manisha Koirala

Manisha Koirala was in tears whilst talking about her struggle with cancer.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: From Palak Tiwari to Rashami Desai: TV divas who have been victims of sever body shaming

 Find Out More