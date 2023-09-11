Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan and other Top 10 most romantic South Indian actors who will make you believe in love

South Indian actors who will swoon you away with their charm and good looks.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 11, 2023

Allu Arjun

The actor charmed the audiences with his captivating performance in super hit films including Desamuduru, Parugu, and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Vijay Deverakonda

Widely known as the ‘national crush of India’, the actor has a huge female fan following after starring in films including Dear Comrade and Geetha Govindam.

Dulquer Salmaan

The Sita Ramam star is widely regarded as one of the top romantic heroes of the current generation.

Ram Charan

The RRR star proved that he can do romance as good as action with films including Rangasthalam and Orange.

Nani

Nani won over the audiences with his film Ninnu Kori which offered a modern-day take on relationships.

Varun Tej

The actor’s performance in modern Tholi Prema established him as one of the top romantic heroes in the South film industry.

Naga Chaitanya

With films like Love Story and Ye Maaya Chesave, the actor charmed the audiences with his chocolate boy looks and acting prowess.

Ram Pothineni

The actor won hearts with his performance in the romantic comedy film Hello Guru Prema Kosame.

Akhil Akkineni

The Mr. Majnu and Most Eligible Bachelor star is one of the most popular heroes in Tollywood.

Mahesh Babu

The actor is widely hailed as one of the most popular romantic heroes in the South film industry with films like Rajakumarudu, Okkadu and Naani.

