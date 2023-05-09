Vijay Deverakonda Top 12 hits and flops of all time
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 09, 2023
His pan-India film Liger with Ananya Panday was a super disaster globally.
Taxiwaala is a supernatural comedy thriller and happened to be a hit.
World Famous Lover miserably failed at the box office.
Arjun Reddy brought turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the box office.
Vijay’s first movie with Rashmika Mandanna, Geetha Govindam was a blockbuster hit.
Philosophical drama Yevade Subramanyam was a superhit.
Pelli Choopulu is a romantic comedy and it was a hit.
Ye Mantram Vesave happened to be a super duper flop.
Nota was a disaster. The film marks his Tamil debut.
Dwarka resulted to be a flop at the box office.
Mahanati is based on the life of actress Savitri. It was a blockbuster hit.
Another movie with Rashmika Mandanna, Dear Comrade resulted to be a debacle.
