Vijay Deverakonda Top 12 hits and flops of all time

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 09, 2023

His pan-India film Liger with Ananya Panday was a super disaster globally.

Taxiwaala is a supernatural comedy thriller and happened to be a hit.

World Famous Lover miserably failed at the box office.

Arjun Reddy brought turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the box office.

Vijay’s first movie with Rashmika Mandanna, Geetha Govindam was a blockbuster hit.

Philosophical drama Yevade Subramanyam was a superhit.

Pelli Choopulu is a romantic comedy and it was a hit.

Ye Mantram Vesave happened to be a super duper flop.

Nota was a disaster. The film marks his Tamil debut.

Dwarka resulted to be a flop at the box office.

Mahanati is based on the life of actress Savitri. It was a blockbuster hit.

Another movie with Rashmika Mandanna, Dear Comrade resulted to be a debacle.

