Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif: Here's why Sriram Raghavan cast the two stars in Merry Christmas

Merry Christmas director Sriram Raghavan reveals why and how he signed Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif. | Sep 29, 2023
The makers of Merry Christmas have piqued interest after unveiling the poster and release date of Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif starrer.
There was also a sort of curiosity around the casting, why the makers starred Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi and Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif opposite each other.
Well, director Sriram Raghav has now put an end to all curiosity and revealed his idea behind the decision.
According to the director, the story demanded such an offbeat pairing and he hopes the odd combination of Vijay and Kat has got its curiosity value.
While trying various combinations and permutations Sriram met Vijay and big reason for casting him opposite Katrina was that they have never worked together and it will be a fresh pairing.
In a video that went viral on social media Raghav revealed that Merry Christmas is a love story.
In a recent interview, the director who has also helmed Andhdhun has revealed that the film is based on a novel.
However, he kept the novel name a secret but mentioned it in the credits.
Sriram Raghavan claims he finds adapting a novel easy than writing a story from scratch where he eventually gets stuck at a point but for novel foundation is already created.
Merry Christmas will have a big clash with Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming new movie Yodha releasing on 15th December.
