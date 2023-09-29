Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif: Here's why Sriram Raghavan cast the two stars in Merry Christmas

Merry Christmas director Sriram Raghavan reveals why and how he signed Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 29, 2023

Merry Christmas

The makers of Merry Christmas have piqued interest after unveiling the poster and release date of Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif starrer.

Why Vijay Sethupathi and Karina Kaif in lead cast?

There was also a sort of curiosity around the casting, why the makers starred Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi and Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif opposite each other.

Director Sriram Raghav responds

Well, director Sriram Raghav has now put an end to all curiosity and revealed his idea behind the decision.

Off beat pairing needed for the story

According to the director, the story demanded such an offbeat pairing and he hopes the odd combination of Vijay and Kat has got its curiosity value.

Fresh pairing

While trying various combinations and permutations Sriram met Vijay and big reason for casting him opposite Katrina was that they have never worked together and it will be a fresh pairing.

A love story

In a video that went viral on social media Raghav revealed that Merry Christmas is a love story.

Merry Christmas based on a novel

In a recent interview, the director who has also helmed Andhdhun has revealed that the film is based on a novel.

Film adapted from which novel?

However, he kept the novel name a secret but mentioned it in the credits.

Sriram Raghavan prefers adapting novel for a film

Sriram Raghavan claims he finds adapting a novel easy than writing a story from scratch where he eventually gets stuck at a point but for novel foundation is already created.

Big screen clash

Merry Christmas will have a big clash with Sidharth Malhotra’s upcoming new movie Yodha releasing on 15th December.

