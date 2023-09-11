Vijay Sethupathi in Jawan, Sanjay Dutt in KGF 2, Top 10 most lethal South Indian film villains

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 11, 2023

Fahadh Faasil (Pushpa)

Fahadh’s menacing act as the villainous cop left the audiences impressed.

Sanjay Dutt (KGF 2)

After Agneepath, Sanjay played a baddie in Yash’s action thriller film.

Saif Ali Khan (Adipurush)

Saif as Lankesh in this Prabhas-starrer made him one of the highest paid villains of all time.

Chunky Pandey (Saaho)

The Bollywood star made heads turn as the evil Deveraj in this Prabhas-starrer.

Jagapathi Babu (Rangasthalam)

The actor gave the audiences sleepless nights with his villainous avatar in this Ram Charan-starrer.

Vijay Sethupathi (Jawan)

The actor proved his acting prowess with Shah Rukh Khan’s recently released Jawan.

Rana Daggubatti (Baahubali)

Rana bowled over the audiences and critics with his anti-hero role in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus film.

Rahul Dev (Veeram)

The actor was seen playing a baddie in the Ajith Kumar-starrer.

Prakash Raj (Varisu)

One of the top antagonists of all times, Prakash Raj won over the critics and the audiences with this film.

Vidyut Jammwal (Billa 2)

Vidyut made for one of the most handsome villains with this action film.

