Vijay Sethupathi, Rana Daggubati and more South Indian villains who outshined heroes 

Let's have a look at the TOP South Indian villains who ruled hearts more than the heroes on-screen.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 25, 2023

Sunil - Pushpa 

Sunil plays Mangalam Srinu who is the manager of the syndicate. He is overthrown by Pushpa. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rana Daggubati - Bheemla Nayak 

Rana plays Prithviraj Sukumaran's equivalent in this remake opposite Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vijay Sethupathi - Master 

Vijay left a roaring impact as Bhavani opposite Thalapathy Vijay's JD. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jagapathi Babu - Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava 

Jagapathi Babu played Basi Reddy, a murdering lunatic in the Jr NTR starrer. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prakash Raj - Singam 

Prakash Raj played Mayil Vaahanam, an extortionist in this hit movie. He also played the villain in the Hindi remake. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sudeep - Eega

Sudeep played Sudeep in Eega and he was so damn amazing. In Nani's defence, the hero turns into a fly later. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rana Daggubati - Baahubali: The Beginning 

Rana as Bhallaladeva outdid Prabhas' Sivudu. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

R Madhavan - Savyasachi 

The movie might have not worked but R Madhavan made a mark as Arun opposite Naga Chaitanya's Vikram/Aditya. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nana Patekar - Kaala 

Nana Patekar played the lead antagonist opposite Rajinikanth. Nana as Haridev was ruthless. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ramachandra Raju 

Garuda from KGF will go down in history as one of the most impactful villains.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fahadh Faasil - Pushpa 

SP Bhanwar might have had limited screen time but he still managed to leave a mark. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Mission Impossible 8, Dune 2 and more Hollywood films start rolling after the Writers Guild strike ends

 

 Find Out More