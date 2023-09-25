Vijay Sethupathi, Rana Daggubati and more South Indian villains who outshined heroes 

Let's have a look at the TOP South Indian villains who ruled hearts more than the heroes on-screen.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 25, 2023
Sunil plays Mangalam Srinu who is the manager of the syndicate. He is overthrown by Pushpa.
Rana plays Prithviraj Sukumaran's equivalent in this remake opposite Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak.
Vijay left a roaring impact as Bhavani opposite Thalapathy Vijay's JD.
Jagapathi Babu played Basi Reddy, a murdering lunatic in the Jr NTR starrer.
Prakash Raj played Mayil Vaahanam, an extortionist in this hit movie. He also played the villain in the Hindi remake.
Sudeep played Sudeep in Eega and he was so damn amazing. In Nani's defence, the hero turns into a fly later.
Rana as Bhallaladeva outdid Prabhas' Sivudu.
The movie might have not worked but R Madhavan made a mark as Arun opposite Naga Chaitanya's Vikram/Aditya.
Nana Patekar played the lead antagonist opposite Rajinikanth. Nana as Haridev was ruthless.
Garuda from KGF will go down in history as one of the most impactful villains.
SP Bhanwar might have had limited screen time but he still managed to leave a mark.
