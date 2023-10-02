Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjay Dutt and other Top 10 most cold-hearted new age villains in Indian films

Top actors who nailed it as dreaded antagonists in films.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 02, 2023

Vijay Sethupathi in Jawan

The actor's stellar performance as antagonist Kaali in Shah Rukh Khan starrer won him several accolades.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanjay Dutt in KGF 2

Sanjay Dutt made the character of Adheera from KGF 2 iconic with his badass performance.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

John Abraham in Pathaan

He proved to be the perfect villain in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. A very handsome villain, we must say!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fahadh Faasil in Pushpa: The Rise

Fahadh Faasil is one of those stars who can slip into the skin of any character with ease. He was simply too good as villain in Pushpa: The Rise.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suriya in Vikram

Suriya played the character of Rolex in Vikram. It was so good that fans want a spin-off for his character.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hrithik Roshan in Vikram Vedha

His performance as the villain in Vikram Vedha will send chills down your spine.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gajraj Rao in Bholaa

Moving away from loveable roles, Gajraj Rao turned a menacing villain in Bholaa starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prakash Raj in Singham

Jaykant Shikre of Singham is among the most dreaded and best villains ever.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tahir Raj Bhasin in Mardaani

Tahir Raj Bhasin aka Walt carried out the most horrifying kidnapping ever in Mardaani.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rana Daggubati in Bheemla Nayak

Rana as a villain in Baahubali series was good but him as an antagonist in Bheemla Nayak was simply killer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dhanush in Naane Varuvean

Dhanush plays a dual role in this film. One of his roles is that of a terrifying antagonist named Kathir.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bobby Deol in Animal

Now we can't wait to see Bobby Deol being the dreaded antagonist in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 4: Kangana Ranaut film sees a jump on first Sunday; at par with Skanda

 

 Find Out More