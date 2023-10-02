Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjay Dutt and other Top 10 most cold-hearted new age villains in Indian films

Top actors who nailed it as dreaded antagonists in films.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 02, 2023
The actor's stellar performance as antagonist Kaali in Shah Rukh Khan starrer won him several accolades.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Dutt made the character of Adheera from KGF 2 iconic with his badass performance.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He proved to be the perfect villain in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. A very handsome villain, we must say!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fahadh Faasil is one of those stars who can slip into the skin of any character with ease. He was simply too good as villain in Pushpa: The Rise.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Suriya played the character of Rolex in Vikram. It was so good that fans want a spin-off for his character.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
His performance as the villain in Vikram Vedha will send chills down your spine.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Moving away from loveable roles, Gajraj Rao turned a menacing villain in Bholaa starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jaykant Shikre of Singham is among the most dreaded and best villains ever.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tahir Raj Bhasin aka Walt carried out the most horrifying kidnapping ever in Mardaani.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rana as a villain in Baahubali series was good but him as an antagonist in Bheemla Nayak was simply killer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dhanush plays a dual role in this film. One of his roles is that of a terrifying antagonist named Kathir.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Now we can't wait to see Bobby Deol being the dreaded antagonist in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!