Vijay Sethupathi’s family was in danger? Muttiah Muralitharan reveals shocking details

Jawan star Vijay Sethupathi was reportedly the first choice to play Muttiah Muralitharan in his biopic, 800.
Vijay Sethupathi is currently basking in the success of his recent blockbuster, Jawan.
Over the years, Vijay has established himself as a bankable star in the South Indian film industry and is one of the top choices of filmmakers.
The actor was reportedly approached to play ace Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan in his upcoming biopic, 800.
In an interview, Muttiah revealed that Vijay was the makers' first choice and had also agreed to play the lead role in the film.
The cricketer also revealed that Vijay was a fan of his career and thus agreed to come on board.
While Vijay was keen on playing the lead role in 800, massive outrage against his casting in the film led to his exit.
Muttiah said in an interview that Vijay was under extreme pressure to leave the film and his family was also being threatened.
The cricketer said that he did not want to sabotage Vijay's career for his biopic and thus decided to replace the actor.
After Vijay's exit, Slumdog Millionaire actor Madhurr Mittal got on board to play Muttiah Muralitharan in his biopic.
The film will be released worldwide on October 6 in multiple languages including Tamil, English, and Sinhala.
