Vijay Varma, Arjun Kapoor and more Bollywood stars who were suddenly replaced from movies
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 03, 2023
In a recent interview, Vijay Varma revealed that he was selected for a part and was asked to send some pictures.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
And after that, he was dropped from the movie. The reason was that an astrologer did not like the pictures, he reveals.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The astrologer did not believe in him, Vijay shares while talking about being dropped from movies.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Radhika Apte lost out Vicky Donor because she had gained some weight. She was replaced by Yami Gautam.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saif Ali Khan was replaced from the Race franchise. Salman Khan took over but it tanked terribly.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Taapsee Pannu was reportedly in talks for Pati Patni Aur Woh. But she was replaced.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shraddha Kapoor was replaced by Parineeti Chopra in Saina Nehwal biopic. Her health was frail.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ali Fazal was going to be a part of Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan but he was replaced by Arjun Kapoor.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fatima Sana Shaikh was also supposed to be a part of the movie but she was replaced too. They had announced a movie together.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif was replaced from Saaya and she thought her career was over.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor Khan was replaced by Ameesha Patel in Kaho Na Pyar Hai.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arjun Kapoor was replaced from Kabir Singh. Shahid Kapoor delivered his career best with the same.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Avika Gor was replaced by Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan and Antim.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Dhootha and other supernatural thrillers on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT
Find Out More