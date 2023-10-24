Vijayadashmi 2023: Top 10 Bollywood films that illuminate the spirit of Dussehra

Here are some Bollywood movies that incorporate Dussehra elements and scenes.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 24, 2023

Ra.One

The antagonist, named Ra.One, makes a dramatic entry against the backdrop of the Raavan Dahan ceremony during Dussehra.

Brahmastra

In Brahmastra, the festival of Dussehra is depicted through the song Dance Ka Bhoot, concluding with the traditional burning of the Ravan effigy.

Kalank

The movie features an opulent Dussehra celebration in the song Ghar More Pardesiya, enriching the visual experience.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

The song Tu Chahiye features a vibrant Ramlila celebration on Dussehra, with a child dressed as Lord Ram setting fire to an effigy of Raavan.

Marjaavaan

Siddharth Malhotra's character seeks revenge by burning the antagonist to death during Dussehra, adding intensity to the film's climax.

Prem Granth

Dussehra plays a pivotal role in the film's climax, where Madhuri Dixit's character ties her rapist to an effigy of Ravan and sets it ablaze.

Swades

This movie beautifully portrays Lord Ram's victory over Ravana through a folk theatre performance, emphasizing the essence of Dussehra.

Kahaani

The climax of the movie unfolds on Vijayadashmi during Durga Puja in West Bengal, where Vidya Balan's character seeks vengeance for her husband's murder.

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

The film's climax is intertwined with the Raavan Dahan rituals, adding a significant dimension to the narrative.

Delhi 6

This film includes scenes that showcase the Dussehra festival, with Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor's characters enjoying a Ramleela performance.

