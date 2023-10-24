Vijayadashmi 2023: Top 10 Bollywood films that illuminate the spirit of Dussehra

Here are some Bollywood movies that incorporate Dussehra elements and scenes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 24, 2023
The antagonist, named Ra.One, makes a dramatic entry against the backdrop of the Raavan Dahan ceremony during Dussehra.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Brahmastra, the festival of Dussehra is depicted through the song Dance Ka Bhoot, concluding with the traditional burning of the Ravan effigy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie features an opulent Dussehra celebration in the song Ghar More Pardesiya, enriching the visual experience.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The song Tu Chahiye features a vibrant Ramlila celebration on Dussehra, with a child dressed as Lord Ram setting fire to an effigy of Raavan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Siddharth Malhotra's character seeks revenge by burning the antagonist to death during Dussehra, adding intensity to the film's climax.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dussehra plays a pivotal role in the film's climax, where Madhuri Dixit's character ties her rapist to an effigy of Ravan and sets it ablaze.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This movie beautifully portrays Lord Ram's victory over Ravana through a folk theatre performance, emphasizing the essence of Dussehra.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The climax of the movie unfolds on Vijayadashmi during Durga Puja in West Bengal, where Vidya Balan's character seeks vengeance for her husband's murder.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film's climax is intertwined with the Raavan Dahan rituals, adding a significant dimension to the narrative.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This film includes scenes that showcase the Dussehra festival, with Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor's characters enjoying a Ramleela performance.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!