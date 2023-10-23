Vijayadashmi 2023: Top 10 movies in Hindi cinema that celebrate victory of good over evil to watch on OTT

Here are a few films that relate to the central idea of Dusshera.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 23, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan as RAW agent battles against the country’s traitor in a high-octane espionage setting.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer is a historical romance set against the backdrop of India's partition, where love conquers all odds.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The story of a fearless female cop who combats child trafficking and organized crime.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This courtroom drama revolves around the fight for justice, where truth conquers deception.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A gripping thriller where a brave female cop takes on a formidable serial killer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A historical epic showcasing the valor of Queen Padmavati and her kingdom's triumph over Sultan ruler Alauddin Khilji.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A courtroom drama where Sunny Deol fights for a woman’s justice to unveil the evil truths in society.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A classic superhero film where a man with an invisible suit fights crime and evil forces.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
An exploration of social issues where several women fight against the evils of patriarchy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The iconic story of villagers uniting to defeat oppressive British rule through a game of cricket.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
