Vijayadashmi 2023: Top 10 movies in Hindi cinema that celebrate victory of good over evil to watch on OTT

Here are a few films that relate to the central idea of Dusshera.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 23, 2023

Pathaan - Amazon Prime Video

Shah Rukh Khan as RAW agent battles against the country’s traitor in a high-octane espionage setting.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar - Zee 5

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer is a historical romance set against the backdrop of India's partition, where love conquers all odds.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mardaani - Amazon Prime Video

The story of a fearless female cop who combats child trafficking and organized crime.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pink - Disney+ Hotstar

This courtroom drama revolves around the fight for justice, where truth conquers deception.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sangharsh - Amazon Prime Video

A gripping thriller where a brave female cop takes on a formidable serial killer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Padmaavat - Amazon Prime Video

A historical epic showcasing the valor of Queen Padmavati and her kingdom's triumph over Sultan ruler Alauddin Khilji.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Damini - Netflix

A courtroom drama where Sunny Deol fights for a woman’s justice to unveil the evil truths in society.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mr. India - Zee 5

A classic superhero film where a man with an invisible suit fights crime and evil forces.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lajja - Disney+ Hotstar

An exploration of social issues where several women fight against the evils of patriarchy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lagaan - Netflix

The iconic story of villagers uniting to defeat oppressive British rule through a game of cricket.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Tiger 3, Singham Again and other Top 10 successful film franchises in Bollywood

 

 Find Out More