The actor is admitted at Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital in Pune. He is on a life support system but reportedly is showing slow and steady improvement. According to an ETimes report, he will be out of the ventilator support system in the next 48 hours.Source: Bollywood
The actor did his acting debut back in 1971 with the film Parwana in which Amitabh Bachchan was also there.Source: Bollywood
Reportedly Amitabh was the one who had supported Vikram during his tough times in Mumbai. They have been good friends for more than 55 years.Source: Bollywood
The actor had received the National award for the category of best actor for his 2013 film Anumati. He had also done his directorial debut with Aaghaat in 2010.Source: Bollywood
The actor for his immense contribution in Marathi theatre was awarded the Sangeet Natak Academy Award back in 2011, which is the country's highest honor for theatre artists.Source: Bollywood
The actor was a director of an acting school in Pune. He was also a social activist who gave help to underprivileged children and also has a company in real estate named Sujata farms.Source: Bollywood
The actor continued with his theatre work despite making a name in the Hindi and Marathi film industry. Reportedly, due to a throat issue he resigned in 2016. He stopped doing live theatre performances.Source: Bollywood
He is the son of Chandrakant Gokhale, who was one of the most famous Marathi performers and is known for his good work in movies and theatres. His mom, Kamlabhai Gokhale was one of the first female child actress in Hindi cinema.Source: Bollywood
The actor is married to Vrushali Gokhale and has two daughters.Source: Bollywood
Reportedly, the actor donated his land which was worth Rs 2 crore to give aid to the senior stars of the Marathi entertainment industry.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!