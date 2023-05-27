Top 12 South Indian actor and filmmaker combos that make blockbuster films

Chiyaan Vikram, Mani Ratnam, Jawan maker Atlee and Thalapathy Vijay and more: Take a look at 12 South Indian actor and filmmaker combos that make fans hopeful for blockbuster filmsSource: Bollywoodlife.com | May 27, 2023
Like Mani Ratnam, Vikram and S Shankar's Anniyan and I are considered as masterpieces. Both of these films have great special effects and performances.
Chiyaan Vikram has given some career best performances in the Ponniyin Selvan movies and Raavanan.
The two have delivered mass movies like Viswasam, Vivegam and Veeram. Vivegam was a moderate hit while the other two are blockbusters.
Meesa Madhavan, Rasikan, Chanthupottu are some of the movies of this superhit combo of actor and filmmaker
Koratala Siva and Jr NTR worked in superhit Janatha Garage. Now, they have reunited for Devara.
They have given film buffs three successful movies like Valimai, Thunivu and Nerkonda Paarvai
Film lovers are on high alert when their names are taken together. The Baahubali series and Chhatrapathi are iconic.
This is one of the legendary jodis of South Indian cinema. Boeing Boeing, Chithram, Minaram are some of their classics.
The movie Attarintiki Daredi made close to Rs 200 crores. Bheemla Nayak's screenplay was by Trivikram Srinivas.
This is one of the most revered combos in South India. Atlee and Vijay have given hits like Theri, Mersal and Bigil.
The combo of Sukumar and Allu Arjun has given fans bumper hits like Arya, Arya 2 and Pushpa. We are now kicked about Pushpa 2
Ravi Teja and Puri Jagannadh have delivered two or three hits together.
