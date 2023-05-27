Top 12 South Indian actor and filmmaker combos that make blockbuster films

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 27, 2023

S Shankar-Chiyaan Vikram

Like Mani Ratnam, Vikram and S Shankar's Anniyan and I are considered as masterpieces. Both of these films have great special effects and performances.

Chiyaan Vikram-Mani Ratnam

Chiyaan Vikram has given some career best performances in the Ponniyin Selvan movies and Raavanan.

Ajith Kumar-Siva

The two have delivered mass movies like Viswasam, Vivegam and Veeram. Vivegam was a moderate hit while the other two are blockbusters.

Dileep and Lal Jose

Meesa Madhavan, Rasikan, Chanthupottu are some of the movies of this superhit combo of actor and filmmaker

Jr NTR-Koratala Siva

Koratala Siva and Jr NTR worked in superhit Janatha Garage. Now, they have reunited for Devara.

Ajith Kumar-H Vinoth

They have given film buffs three successful movies like Valimai, Thunivu and Nerkonda Paarvai

Prabhas-SS Rajamouli

Film lovers are on high alert when their names are taken together. The Baahubali series and Chhatrapathi are iconic.

Mohanlal-Priyadarshan

This is one of the legendary jodis of South Indian cinema. Boeing Boeing, Chithram, Minaram are some of their classics.

Trivikram Srinivas-Pawan Kalyan

The movie Attarintiki Daredi made close to Rs 200 crores. Bheemla Nayak's screenplay was by Trivikram Srinivas.

Thalapathy Vijay-Atlee

This is one of the most revered combos in South India. Atlee and Vijay have given hits like Theri, Mersal and Bigil.

Allu Arjun-Sukumar

The combo of Sukumar and Allu Arjun has given fans bumper hits like Arya, Arya 2 and Pushpa. We are now kicked about Pushpa 2

Puri Jagannadh-Ravi Teja

Ravi Teja and Puri Jagannadh have delivered two or three hits together.

