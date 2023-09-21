Vikram Rathore from Jawan and more: Top 10 Bollywood characters that totally deserve a special spin-off

Top Bollywood characters that were simply kickass and she good a spin-off.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 21, 2023
There are some characters in films that win over you instantly. Here's a list of such characters who should get a spin-off of their own.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The latest favourite is Vikram Singh Rathore. Shah Rukh Khan's character from Jawan has left everyone thrilled with his swag.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A film on Arshad Warsi's character Circuit from Munna Bhai MBBS is something that fans have been demanding for a long time.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans would love to know about Vikram's backstory. In Hindi version, Hrithik Roshan played Vedha.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dr Jehangir Khan played by Shah Rukh Kha shared a lot of stories from his personal life that were touching. A full film on him would be interesting.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Babu Rao and his jokes are still so famous. The character totally deserves a spin off.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saif Ali Khan played Langda Tyagi in Omkara and simply killed it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Siddhant Chaturvedi became an instant hit as he played MC Sher in Gully Boy. A spin-off on his journey further would be worth watching.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan had a cameo in Brahmastra as Mohan Bhargava. Now, fans are hooked to the character and want to see a film on him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pankaj Tripathi is effortless on screen and one of his most loved character is Rudra from Stree.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajkummar Rao as Pritam Vidrohi was too good in Bareilly Ki Barfi. He deserves a spin-off.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vijayalakshmi played by Lisa Haydon proved to be the perfect friend to Kangana Ranaut's Queen.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!