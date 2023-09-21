Vikram Rathore from Jawan and more: Top 10 Bollywood characters that totally deserve a special spin-off

Top Bollywood characters that were simply kickass and she good a spin-off.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 21, 2023

Characters that deserve spin offs

There are some characters in films that win over you instantly. Here's a list of such characters who should get a spin-off of their own.

Vikram Singh Rathore

The latest favourite is Vikram Singh Rathore. Shah Rukh Khan's character from Jawan has left everyone thrilled with his swag.

Circuit from Munna Bhai MBBS

A film on Arshad Warsi's character Circuit from Munna Bhai MBBS is something that fans have been demanding for a long time.

Vedha from Vikram Vedha

Fans would love to know about Vikram's backstory. In Hindi version, Hrithik Roshan played Vedha.

Jehangir Khan from Dear Zindagi

Dr Jehangir Khan played by Shah Rukh Kha shared a lot of stories from his personal life that were touching. A full film on him would be interesting.

Babu Rao from Hera Pheri

Babu Rao and his jokes are still so famous. The character totally deserves a spin off.

Langda Tyagi from Omkara

Saif Ali Khan played Langda Tyagi in Omkara and simply killed it.

MC Sher from Gully Boy

Siddhant Chaturvedi became an instant hit as he played MC Sher in Gully Boy. A spin-off on his journey further would be worth watching.

Mohan Bhargava from Brahmastra

Shah Rukh Khan had a cameo in Brahmastra as Mohan Bhargava. Now, fans are hooked to the character and want to see a film on him.

Rudra from Stree

Pankaj Tripathi is effortless on screen and one of his most loved character is Rudra from Stree.

Pritam Vidrohi from Bareilly Ki Barfi

Rajkummar Rao as Pritam Vidrohi was too good in Bareilly Ki Barfi. He deserves a spin-off.

Vijayalakshmi from Queen

Vijayalakshmi played by Lisa Haydon proved to be the perfect friend to Kangana Ranaut's Queen.

