TOP 10 South Indian crime thrillers of 2022- 2023

From Kantara to Vikram check out crime thriller movies in south Indian languages that release in 2022-2023Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 24, 2023
Watch Vikrant Rona’s investigation of a gruesome murder on Disney+ Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The second chapter of Yash starrer KGF is one of the best crime thriller available on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is high-octane action crime thriller featuring Kamal Haasan is available on Disney+ Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajith Kumar turns a robber for a bank heist in Thunivu streaming on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kantara explores the ideological conflict of human and nature. Watch this action thriller on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer crime thriller Yashoda is available on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kannai Nambathey streaming on Netflix is also one of the best crime thriller movies released in 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pada is a socio-political crime thriller where a group of four men hostages collector. Watch the movie on Amazon Prime VideoSource: Bollywoodlife.com
A college professor's murder creates an uproar in the country. Prithviraj Sukumaran’s movie is streaming on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gargi will keep you hooked till the very end. Watch Sai Pallavi’s movie on Sony Liv.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
