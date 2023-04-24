TOP 10 South Indian crime thrillers of 2022- 2023

From Kantara to Vikram check out crime thriller movies in south Indian languages that release in 2022-2023

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 24, 2023

Vikrant Rona

Watch Vikrant Rona’s investigation of a gruesome murder on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

KGF 2

The second chapter of Yash starrer KGF is one of the best crime thriller available on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vikram

This is high-octane action crime thriller featuring Kamal Haasan is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thunivu

Ajith Kumar turns a robber for a bank heist in Thunivu streaming on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kantara

Kantara explores the ideological conflict of human and nature. Watch this action thriller on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yashoda

Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer crime thriller Yashoda is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kannai Nambathey

Kannai Nambathey streaming on Netflix is also one of the best crime thriller movies released in 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pada

Pada is a socio-political crime thriller where a group of four men hostages collector. Watch the movie on Amazon Prime Video

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jana Gana Mana

A college professor's murder creates an uproar in the country. Prithviraj Sukumaran’s movie is streaming on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gargi

Gargi will keep you hooked till the very end. Watch Sai Pallavi’s movie on Sony Liv.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Salman Khan movies and their lifetime collection

 

 Find Out More