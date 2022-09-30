Movies rejected by Hrithik Roshan

Take a look at the movies that Hrithik Roshan refused to be a part of

Lagaan

Oscar nominated film was first offered to Hrithik

Swades

The movie was offered to Hrithik before it went to SRK

Rang De Basanti

Aamir’s role was offered to HR first

Main Hoon Na

Shah Rukh Khan’s role was first offered to Hrithik

Shuddhi

The movie was refused by Hrithik Roshan. It was shelved later

Baahubali

Hrithik would have been great in action

Satte pe Satta remake

It was shelved, but Hrithik would have been so good in Big B's character

Dil Chahta Hai

Hrithik was Farhan Akhtar’s first choice

Pink Panther 2

Hrithik would have made it big in Hollywood with this one

