Take a look at the movies that Hrithik Roshan refused to be a part ofSource: Bollywood
Oscar nominated film was first offered to HrithikSource: Bollywood
The movie was offered to Hrithik before it went to SRKSource: Bollywood
Aamir’s role was offered to HR firstSource: Bollywood
Shah Rukh Khan’s role was first offered to HrithikSource: Bollywood
The movie was refused by Hrithik Roshan. It was shelved laterSource: Bollywood
Hrithik would have been great in actionSource: Bollywood
It was shelved, but Hrithik would have been so good in Big B's characterSource: Bollywood
Hrithik was Farhan Akhtar’s first choiceSource: Bollywood
Hrithik would have made it big in Hollywood with this oneSource: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!