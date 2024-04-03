Vikrant Massey birthday: Top 8 standout performances from the 12th Fail fame

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 03, 2024

As Vikrant Massey turns 37 years old on 3rd April, we take a look at some of his performances that make him stand out.

One of his most recent performances came with the movie 12th Fail with which he solidified his status as a formidable actor in the industry.

The actor also played a pivotal role in the first season of Mirzapur.

Vikrant also played a key role in the romance drama Haseen Dilruba alongside Tapsee Pannu

Forensic saw him play another key role in a crime thriller movie this time alongside Radhika Apte and others.

Last year we also saw him star alongside Sara Ali Khan in Gaslight, a mystery thriller movie.

He has also been seen alongside Deepika Padukone in a side role in movie Chhapaak where he played the role of Amol.

The actor also stars in the Hotstar Special web series, Criminal Justice alongside Pankaj Tripathi.

Vikrant also played a key role in the web series titled, Broken But Beautiful where he plays the role of a widower.

