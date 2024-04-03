Vikrant Massey birthday: Top 8 standout performances from the 12th Fail fame
As Vikrant Massey turns 37 years old on 3rd April, we take a look at some of his performances that make him stand out.
One of his most recent performances came with the movie 12th Fail with which he solidified his status as a formidable actor in the industry.
The actor also played a pivotal role in the first season of Mirzapur.
Vikrant also played a key role in the romance drama Haseen Dilruba alongside Tapsee Pannu
Forensic saw him play another key role in a crime thriller movie this time alongside Radhika Apte and others.
Last year we also saw him star alongside Sara Ali Khan in Gaslight, a mystery thriller movie.
He has also been seen alongside Deepika Padukone in a side role in movie Chhapaak where he played the role of Amol.
The actor also stars in the Hotstar Special web series, Criminal Justice alongside Pankaj Tripathi.
Vikrant also played a key role in the web series titled, Broken But Beautiful where he plays the role of a widower.
