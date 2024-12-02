Vikrant Massey, Twinkle Khanna and others who quit Bollywood after gaining popularity
Virkant Massey is at the peak of his career and has given blockbuster films. At the age of 37, he has taken a decision to take a break from the industry.
Shenaz Treasury quit Bollywood after she moved to Thailand and has been appearing in films like Hum Tum, Aagey Se Right, Luv Ka The End, and Delhi Belly among others.
Sahil Khan stepped away from acting and started focusing on fitness. He works as a gym and fitness trainer.
Ayesha Takia made her debut with Tarzan and won hearts with her beauty. She did films like Wanted, Paathshaala, and Salaam-E-Ishq and was last seen in Mod. She left acting due to her passion in hospitality.
Sameera Reddy, who quit acting in 2013 has a huge fan following on the social media.
Zaira Waseem has also quit acting. Her debut film was Dangal alongside Aamir Khan. She was seen in Secret Superstar and Priyanka Chopra's Pink. She left the film industry as she was dedicated towards her religion.
Asin Thottumkal was part of films like Ghajini, Ready, Housefull 2, and Bol Bachchan and more. She decided to leave the industry in 2015 and got married to businessman Rahul Sharma.
Imran Khan made a name for himself with his performance in films like Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Delhi Belly, and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan. He decided to step away from acting and focused on his personal life.
Twinkle Khanna married Akshay Kumar and later distanced herself from her film career. She now works as a producer in her husband's films.
