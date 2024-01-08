Vikrant Massey’s 12th Fail ranks as highest rated IMDb movie, check the Top 10
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 08, 2024
12th fail has soared to the top in the list of highest rated Indian movies by IMDb with the rating of 9.2.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
At a close second is Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama, the animated historical tale of Ramayan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mayabazar which has the rating of 9.1, released in 1957 it is the story of Krishna and Mahabharat.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kireedam, another old movie with rating 8.9 starring Mohanlal, is about a young man who intervenes in a dispute to save his father.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
777 Charlie is the story of a lonely guy whose loneliness gets defeated when a cute dog enters his life. This wholesome story has the rating of 8.8.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manichithrathazhu, an old movie about a dancer’s spirit stuck in a bungalow.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
#Home is a wholesome story of a dad who becomes tech-savvy just so he can spend more time with his sons who are always on their phones.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
C/o Kancharapalem follows four unconventional love stories set in the town of Kancharapalem.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Natsamrat is an emotional story of two parents who get the feeling of being unwanted by their own children.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The story of two friends who lose their job and plan to relocate to the middle-east but end up somewhere else. Nadodikkattu ends the list with the rating of 8.8 as well.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich and other Top 10 true crime documentaries on OTT platforms
Find Out More