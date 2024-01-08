Vikrant Massey’s 12th Fail ranks as highest rated IMDb movie, check the Top 10

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 08, 2024

12th fail has soared to the top in the list of highest rated Indian movies by IMDb with the rating of 9.2.

At a close second is Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama, the animated historical tale of Ramayan.

Mayabazar which has the rating of 9.1, released in 1957 it is the story of Krishna and Mahabharat.

Kireedam, another old movie with rating 8.9 starring Mohanlal, is about a young man who intervenes in a dispute to save his father.

777 Charlie is the story of a lonely guy whose loneliness gets defeated when a cute dog enters his life. This wholesome story has the rating of 8.8.

Manichithrathazhu, an old movie about a dancer’s spirit stuck in a bungalow.

#Home is a wholesome story of a dad who becomes tech-savvy just so he can spend more time with his sons who are always on their phones.

C/o Kancharapalem follows four unconventional love stories set in the town of Kancharapalem.

Natsamrat is an emotional story of two parents who get the feeling of being unwanted by their own children.

The story of two friends who lose their job and plan to relocate to the middle-east but end up somewhere else. Nadodikkattu ends the list with the rating of 8.8 as well.

