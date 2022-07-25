Jacqueline Fernandez's stunning hairstyles

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has a stunning hairstyle for every occasion; here's proof.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywood

Jacqueline Fernandez's retro look

Jacqueline Fernandez gives princess vibes in this retro look.

Source: Bollywood

Jacqueline Fernandez looks stunning

Jacqueline Fernandez looked lovely in saree and did a puff bun hairstyle.

Source: Bollywood

Jacqueline Fernandez's diva look

Jacqueline Fernandez donned a bodycon shimmery dress with one-side hairdo.

Source: Bollywood

Jacqueline Fernandez's high ponytail

Jacqueline Fernandez's single high ponytail is on-point.

Source: Bollywood

Jacqueline Fernandez looks hot

Jacqueline Fernandez looks PHAT in this picture.

Source: Bollywood

Jacqueline Fernandez's high bun look

Jacqueline Fernandez looks summer ready in this high bun look.

Source: Bollywood

Jacqueline Fernandez looks picture perfect

Jacqueline Fernandez donned a lovely red saree and completed her look with a flower bun.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Katrina Kaif's love for simple yet stylish dresses

 Find Out More