Yoga

Jacqueline wakes up at 7 in the morning and does yogasanas and stretching exercises

Cardio

To keep her going all day Jacqueline Fernandez follows a cardio routine. It gives her strength

Morning dose

As soon as she is done with her morning exercises, Jacqueline opts for warm water and honey

Staying hydrated

Jacqueline drinks a lot of water everyday to keep herself hydrated and pure

Pole exercises

Jacqueline loves dancing and therefore she used pole dancing to keep her core strong

Strict diet plan

There is no place for junk food in Jacqueline’s diet. All she eats is vegetables, eggs and a lot of juices

Staying happy

Happy mind and happy heart is the way to a happy body

