Jacqueline maintains her hot bod by following a strict fitness regime. Have a lookSource: Bollywood
Jacqueline wakes up at 7 in the morning and does yogasanas and stretching exercisesSource: Bollywood
To keep her going all day Jacqueline Fernandez follows a cardio routine. It gives her strengthSource: Bollywood
As soon as she is done with her morning exercises, Jacqueline opts for warm water and honeySource: Bollywood
Jacqueline drinks a lot of water everyday to keep herself hydrated and pureSource: Bollywood
Jacqueline loves dancing and therefore she used pole dancing to keep her core strongSource: Bollywood
There is no place for junk food in Jacqueline’s diet. All she eats is vegetables, eggs and a lot of juicesSource: Bollywood
Happy mind and happy heart is the way to a happy bodySource: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!