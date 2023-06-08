Vincenzo, Business Proposal and more: Top 12 K-Dramas on Netflix made for desi audiences

Vincenzo, Business Proposal and more: Top 12 K-Dramas on Netflix which make for perfect viewing for Indian audiences who love emotions, thrill and romanceSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 08, 2023
Here is a look at 12 Korean dramas that have emotions and plot lines that might find favour with desisSource: Bollywoodlife.com
If you love vendetta dramas, Glory is one intense affairSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Descendants Of The Sun is a classic romance with Song Hye Ko and Song Joong-KiSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This is the perfect show to watch after a stressful day. Cute ensemble characters make it more endearing.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This show about a group of ghosts is one of the highest rated ever. IU is the leading star.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Song Joong-Ki is the main hero of this drama which is similar to a blockbuster Bollywood potboilerSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Crash Landing On You will appeal to every Bollywood buff who is a fan of romance dramas. It is a classic.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prison Playbook is a healing drama about prison staff and convicts who want a better futureSource: Bollywoodlife.com
A girl joins the police force to find out her father's killers. Han So Hee is the main actress.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This emotional drama is about an anti-social writer and a mental health workerSource: Bollywoodlife.com
A detective investigates the death of his girlfriend who is an app developerSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Penthouse sets against Korea's wealthy elite is about mothers who will do anything to protect their children. It is all about emotions and thrills.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
