Vincenzo, Business Proposal and more: Top 12 K-Dramas on Netflix made for desi audiences

Vincenzo, Business Proposal and more: Top 12 K-Dramas on Netflix which make for perfect viewing for Indian audiences who love emotions, thrill and romance

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 08, 2023

Top 12 Korean Dramas for desis

Here is a look at 12 Korean dramas that have emotions and plot lines that might find favour with desis

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Glory

If you love vendetta dramas, Glory is one intense affair

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Descendants Of The Sun

Descendants Of The Sun is a classic romance with Song Hye Ko and Song Joong-Ki

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Business Proposal

This is the perfect show to watch after a stressful day. Cute ensemble characters make it more endearing.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hotel Del Luna

This show about a group of ghosts is one of the highest rated ever. IU is the leading star.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vincenzo

Song Joong-Ki is the main hero of this drama which is similar to a blockbuster Bollywood potboiler

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Crash Landing On You

Crash Landing On You will appeal to every Bollywood buff who is a fan of romance dramas. It is a classic.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prison Playbook

Prison Playbook is a healing drama about prison staff and convicts who want a better future

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

My Name

A girl joins the police force to find out her father's killers. Han So Hee is the main actress.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It's Okay To Be Not Okay

This emotional drama is about an anti-social writer and a mental health worker

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Somebody

A detective investigates the death of his girlfriend who is an app developer

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Penthouse

Penthouse sets against Korea's wealthy elite is about mothers who will do anything to protect their children. It is all about emotions and thrills.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Janhvi Kapoor's golden hour pics will make you fall in love with her beauty

 

 Find Out More