Vincenzo, Reply 1988, Prison Playbook: Top 12 K-Dramas on Netflix, MX Player, Disney Hotstar that give squad goals

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 18, 2023

Vincenzo

This was one of the biggest hits for Netflix in 2021. Song Joong-Ki and Guemja Plaza gang will be forever iconic

Hwarang

This historical K-Drama gave us the Wooga Squad. Park Seo-Joon, Park Hyungsik, BTS V make the cast

Crash Landing On You

Crash Landing On You is there on Netflix. This show has some adorable friendships

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo

This hilarious show is there on Viki, Prime Video, Netflix

Fight For My Way

This Park Seo Joon show is there on Netflix. It is about a boxer

Prison Playbook

An emotional story around convict life, Prison Playbook is there on Jio Cinema, Netflix, Prime Video

Dr Romantic

This is a very popular show and you can see it on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Hotstar, MX Player

The Uncanny Counter

You can watch the show on Netflix. It is about a team that hunts down evil spirits at night

Hospital Playlist

Hospital Playlist is there on Netflix. It is one of the best medical dramas around lives of doctor friends

Itaewon Class

Park Seo-Joon and Kim Dami bring together a team that is high on friendship. You can watch it on Netflix

Reply 1988

It is the story of five families that live in the same lane. The show is there on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Viki

Through The Darkness

The show is there on Netflix, MX Player and Viki. The detective duo brings in bromance in gory crime

