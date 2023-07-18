Vincenzo, Reply 1988, Prison Playbook: Top 12 K-Dramas on Netflix, MX Player, Disney Hotstar that give squad goals

This was one of the biggest hits for Netflix in 2021. Song Joong-Ki and Guemja Plaza gang will be forever iconicSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This historical K-Drama gave us the Wooga Squad. Park Seo-Joon, Park Hyungsik, BTS V make the castSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Crash Landing On You is there on Netflix. This show has some adorable friendshipsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This hilarious show is there on Viki, Prime Video, NetflixSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This Park Seo Joon show is there on Netflix. It is about a boxerSource: Bollywoodlife.com
An emotional story around convict life, Prison Playbook is there on Jio Cinema, Netflix, Prime VideoSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This is a very popular show and you can see it on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Hotstar, MX PlayerSource: Bollywoodlife.com
You can watch the show on Netflix. It is about a team that hunts down evil spirits at nightSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Hospital Playlist is there on Netflix. It is one of the best medical dramas around lives of doctor friendsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Park Seo-Joon and Kim Dami bring together a team that is high on friendship. You can watch it on NetflixSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It is the story of five families that live in the same lane. The show is there on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, VikiSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The show is there on Netflix, MX Player and Viki. The detective duo brings in bromance in gory crimeSource: Bollywoodlife.com
