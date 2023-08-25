TOP 12 legal K-dramas on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT platforms

Are you a fan of courtroom dramas and detective mysteries? These 12 K-dramas will keep you hooked.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 25, 2023

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

This rom-com legal drama was a rage in 2022. You can binge-watch it on Netflix.

Law School

Kim Bum starrer loosely resembles How to Get Away with Murder. Watch it on Netflix.

Lawless Lawyer

What happens when a gangster turns lawyer? Watch Lawless Lawyer on Viu to find out.

One Dollar Lawyer

The BEST lawyer in town who charges about 1 dollar against rich who hire expensive lawyers. Watch this interesting series on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Doctor Lawyer

A doctor becomes a medical malpractice lawyer after losing everything over a false surgery. Watch it on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Suspicious Partner

A prosecutor and an intern work together to solve a murder case involving a psychopath. Watch on Viu and Netflix.

Solomon’s Perjury

Students hold a trial to find the truth about a student’s mysterious death. Watch it on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Your Honor

Kang-ho takes the identity of his missing twin brother who was a respected judge. Watch this edge-of-the-seat K-drama on Viki.

The Killing Vote

A detective who would do anything to punish criminals. Watch this riveting thriller on Amazon Prime Video.

Why Her?

How will the now disgraced best attorney bring her life back on track? Watch this serious and sensitive K-drama on Viki.

Diary Of A Prosecutor

This one is a chill and laid-back legal K-drama full of relatable moments. Watch it on Netflix or Viki.

Vincenzo

Just watch it for Song Joong-ki as the Korean-Italian mafia lawyer. It’s on Netflix.

