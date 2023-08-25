TOP 12 legal K-dramas on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT platforms

Are you a fan of courtroom dramas and detective mysteries? These 12 K-dramas will keep you hooked.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 25, 2023
This rom-com legal drama was a rage in 2022. You can binge-watch it on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kim Bum starrer loosely resembles How to Get Away with Murder. Watch it on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
What happens when a gangster turns lawyer? Watch Lawless Lawyer on Viu to find out.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The BEST lawyer in town who charges about 1 dollar against rich who hire expensive lawyers. Watch this interesting series on Disney Plus Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A doctor becomes a medical malpractice lawyer after losing everything over a false surgery. Watch it on Disney Plus Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A prosecutor and an intern work together to solve a murder case involving a psychopath. Watch on Viu and Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Students hold a trial to find the truth about a student’s mysterious death. Watch it on Disney Plus Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kang-ho takes the identity of his missing twin brother who was a respected judge. Watch this edge-of-the-seat K-drama on Viki.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A detective who would do anything to punish criminals. Watch this riveting thriller on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
How will the now disgraced best attorney bring her life back on track? Watch this serious and sensitive K-drama on Viki.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This one is a chill and laid-back legal K-drama full of relatable moments. Watch it on Netflix or Viki.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Just watch it for Song Joong-ki as the Korean-Italian mafia lawyer. It’s on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!