THIS actor lost control on Madhuri Dixit, forcefully kissed her during a scene, her lips were...
Roger Khuraijam
| May 15, 2025
In 1988, during the shooting of Dayavan, the actor lost control while filming.
Vinod Khanna, the Sexy Sanyasi of Bollywood has made a name for himself in the industry.
He was one of the most good-looking actors during that time.
Vinod Khanna had multiple controversies in his life and one which attracted the most is when he forcibly kissed actress, Madhuri Dixit.
During the shooting of the film, Dayavan in 1988, Vinod lost control while shooting the lovemaking scene in the song.
The actor lost control and continued kissing 20-year-old Madhuri despite the director yelling cut.
Things got out of hand when Vinod kept kissing for more than five minutes and even bits lips.
Then Madhuri was left bleeding and couldn't stop crying after the shot.
Later Vinod apologised to the actress. However, after that incident, Madhuri never worked with Vinod.
