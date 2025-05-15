THIS actor lost control on Madhuri Dixit, forcefully kissed her during a scene, her lips were...

Roger Khuraijam Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 15, 2025

In 1988, during the shooting of Dayavan, the actor lost control while filming.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vinod Khanna, the Sexy Sanyasi of Bollywood has made a name for himself in the industry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

He was one of the most good-looking actors during that time.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vinod Khanna had multiple controversies in his life and one which attracted the most is when he forcibly kissed actress, Madhuri Dixit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

During the shooting of the film, Dayavan in 1988, Vinod lost control while shooting the lovemaking scene in the song.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The actor lost control and continued kissing 20-year-old Madhuri despite the director yelling cut.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Things got out of hand when Vinod kept kissing for more than five minutes and even bits lips.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Then Madhuri was left bleeding and couldn't stop crying after the shot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Later Vinod apologised to the actress. However, after that incident, Madhuri never worked with Vinod.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Ek Tha Tiger to Race 2: Bollywood movies shot in Turkey

 

 Find Out More