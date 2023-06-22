VIP, Penthouse and more: Top 12 Korean dramas dubbed in Tamil available on MX Player

Here is a list of top Korean dramas you can watch dubbed in Tamil on MX Player. Here is a listSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This is a pacy thrilling show on MX Player. It is about infidelity and revenge.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is a long series of over 50 episodes about the life in a kingdom. Jang Na-Ra is the lead.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is a very popular Korean show. It is also dubbed in Hindi. Fans love the acting of the main stars.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A young woman from a poor home assumes identity of a rich lady for her dream life. It is full of desi vibes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ji Chang-wook is the main star of this show. His trainee becomes a suspect in a case. It is there on Netflix too.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is a Chaalbaaz kind of story with a twist. The show stars Lee Hanee.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Available on Netflix and MX Player, it has hot star Kim Nam-gil in the lead. He plays a priest.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This comedy cum fantasy is a light-hearted watch. HCCC actress Shin Min-Ah is the lead.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is the story of a surgeon and chaebol heiress. The show got high ratings.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This 2019 romance revolves around face blindness. It is also available on Netflix and VikiSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This 2019 show is a medical thriller with Namkoong Min in the lead. It is also there on NetflixSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!