VIP, Penthouse and more: Top 12 Korean dramas dubbed in Tamil available on MX Player

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 22, 2023

Top 12 Kdramas dubbed in Tamil

Here is a list of top Korean dramas you can watch dubbed in Tamil on MX Player.

VIP

This is a pacy thrilling show on MX Player. It is about infidelity and revenge.

The Last Empress

It is a long series of over 50 episodes about the life in a kingdom. Jang Na-Ra is the lead.

The Penthouse

It is a very popular Korean show. It is also dubbed in Hindi. Fans love the acting of the main stars.

The Mask

A young woman from a poor home assumes identity of a rich lady for her dream life. It is full of desi vibes.

Suspicious Partner

Ji Chang-wook is the main star of this show. His trainee becomes a suspect in a case. It is there on Netflix too.

One The Woman

This is a Chaalbaaz kind of story with a twist. The show stars Lee Hanee.

The Fiery Priest

Available on Netflix and MX Player, it has hot star Kim Nam-gil in the lead. He plays a priest.

My Girlfriend Is A Gumiho

This comedy cum fantasy is a light-hearted watch. HCCC actress Shin Min-Ah is the lead.

Yong Pal

This is the story of a surgeon and chaebol heiress. The show got high ratings.

The Secret Life Of My Secretary

This 2019 romance revolves around face blindness. It is also available on Netflix and Viki

Doctor Prisoner

This 2019 show is a medical thriller with Namkoong Min in the lead. It is also there on Netflix

