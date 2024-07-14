Virat, Kareena and more celebs who didn't attend Anant, Radhika's Shubh Aashirwad

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 14, 2024

The Ambani family planned a lavish "Shubh Aashirwad" at Mumbai's Jio World Centre for the wedding.

Nita and Mukesh Ambani, the parents of the groom Anant Ambani, welcomed well-known figures like Baba Ramdev and wrestler Khali, among many others. Yet, a few celebrities didn't seem to be there.

The stunningly dressed Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who adorned the last event, were clearly missing from the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony.

Stars like John Abraham, Malaika Arora, and Kartik Aaryan were unable to attend any of the events.

Deepika Padukone, who was previously spotted attending the events, did not attend this occasion.

Power couple Saif and Kareena were unable to attend any of the events because they were on vacation in Europe.

Virat and Anushka, one of the most popular couples, are also not in the nation for the Shubh Aashirwad celebration.

Both Abhishek Bachchan and Hardik Pandaya were spotted at the wedding, although they were not there for this specific event.

Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, and the Deol family are among the other actors on the list of absentees.

Sonam Kapoor with Anand Ahuja is busy attending Wimbledon and hence could not make it.

