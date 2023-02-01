Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma love being in nature and these Top 10 pics are proof

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are nature lovers and so is their daughter Vamika. Take a look.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 01, 2023

Nature lovers

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli love to be amidst nature.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Perfect chai moment

What better than enjoying morning tea with a view?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mountains are the best

And Virushka know it well.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vamika's first trek

Anushka take daughter Vamika on her first trek.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Candid

Virat Kohli spends quality time with Vamika whilst surrounded by nature.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Water baby

Vamika too loves nature like Maa and Paa.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nature trials

Virat and Anushka are the happiest when exploring nature.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Picturesque

Such pics are frame-worthy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nature at home

Virushka home has a special space for nature to grow.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The perfect couple

Indeed, Virat and Anushka make for a perfect couple.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar's awe inspiring transformation

 

 Find Out More