Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma'a daughter Vamika's Top 10 aww-worthy photo

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma'a daughter Vamika is too cute for words. Here, check out her adorable and enchanting photos.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 10, 2023

Cutest

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are sweet parents to Vamika whom they were blessed with on January 11, 2021.

What does Vamika mean?

In Sanskrit, Vamika is the name of Goddess Durga.

So sweet

In this snap baby Vamika is biting Anushka's nose which is just too cute.

Goodness filled

Anushka revealed that her daughter makes her courageous and braver daily.

Daddy's angel

Vamika is the strength of her dad Indian cricketer Virat Kohli.

Vamika's identity not revealed

Virat and Anushka have deliberately not revealed the face of their baby Vamika.

Glimpse of Vamika

The couple has often been asked on showing the face of Vamika to the world.

Vamika's leaked photo

Virat had strictly told once that he won't show the face of Vamika untill she does not have the understanding of social media.

Not on social media

Anushka does not want to raise her daughter in the eyes of the social media.

Vamika's social media debut

Anushka and Virat want their daughter to be able to decide whether she wants to come on social media or no after she grows up reportedly.

