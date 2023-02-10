Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma'a daughter Vamika's Top 10 aww-worthy photo

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma'a daughter Vamika is too cute for words. Here, check out her adorable and enchanting photos.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 10, 2023
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are sweet parents to Vamika whom they were blessed with on January 11, 2021.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Sanskrit, Vamika is the name of Goddess Durga.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In this snap baby Vamika is biting Anushka's nose which is just too cute.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka revealed that her daughter makes her courageous and braver daily.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vamika is the strength of her dad Indian cricketer Virat Kohli.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Virat and Anushka have deliberately not revealed the face of their baby Vamika.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The couple has often been asked on showing the face of Vamika to the world.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Virat had strictly told once that he won't show the face of Vamika untill she does not have the understanding of social media.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka does not want to raise her daughter in the eyes of the social media.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka and Virat want their daughter to be able to decide whether she wants to come on social media or no after she grows up reportedly.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!