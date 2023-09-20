Virat Kohli and teammates unfollow pro-Khalistan singer Shubh of Cheques fame; Top 10 things to know

Virat Kohli and teammates unfollow Punjabi Canadian singer Shubh on Instagram; he has been making news for his pro-Khalistani stance

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 20, 2023

Shubhneet Singh makes headlines

'Pro-Khalistani' singer Shubh is in the news ahead of upcoming India concert tour

Virat Kohli unfollows him

Top Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has apparently unfollowed him on Instagram

KL Rahul does the same

KL Rahul has done the same as well. Shubh is known for songs like Cheques, Baller and more

Hardik Pandya shows solidarity

Like his teammates, Hardik Pandya also unfollowed him

Political protest

Members of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) tore his posters in Mumbai. He was supposed to perform in Cordelia Cruise

Controversial map

He had shared this pic of map of India on his Insta stories with Pray For Punjab message

Quick fix

Netizens are angry with his post for ISRO and Chandrayaan as they feel it is a gimmick for the concert

Superhit singer

Virat Kohli who listens mostly to Punjabi singers said that Shubh is one of his faves

Born in India

Shubhneet Singh was born in Nangal, Punjab and moved to Canada as an adolescent

Khalistani tension

The media is covering Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's stance towards Khalistanis very aggressively

