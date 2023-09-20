Virat Kohli and teammates unfollow pro-Khalistan singer Shubh of Cheques fame; Top 10 things to know

Virat Kohli and teammates unfollow Punjabi Canadian singer Shubh on Instagram; he has been making news for his pro-Khalistani stanceSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 20, 2023
'Pro-Khalistani' singer Shubh is in the news ahead of upcoming India concert tour
Top Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has apparently unfollowed him on Instagram
KL Rahul has done the same as well. Shubh is known for songs like Cheques, Baller and more
Like his teammates, Hardik Pandya also unfollowed him
Members of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) tore his posters in Mumbai. He was supposed to perform in Cordelia Cruise
He had shared this pic of map of India on his Insta stories with Pray For Punjab message
Netizens are angry with his post for ISRO and Chandrayaan as they feel it is a gimmick for the concert
Virat Kohli who listens mostly to Punjabi singers said that Shubh is one of his faves
Shubhneet Singh was born in Nangal, Punjab and moved to Canada as an adolescent
The media is covering Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's stance towards Khalistanis very aggressively
