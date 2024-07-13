Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and more celebs who SKIPPED the Ambani wedding

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 13, 2024

Attending the wedding celebration were dignitaries from the business, sports, entertainment, and political arenas.

Due to personal and work obligations, several celebrities missed the wedding.

Due to their apparent absence from the country, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were unable to attend the Ambani wedding's festivities.

It was rumored on July 12, the day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, that Akshay Kumar had caught the coronavirus; however, an official announcement has not yet been released.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have been enjoying a break away from the spotlight while traveling in Italy.

Kangana Ranaut was also absent from the functions, probably because her brother just got married.

Big names like Aamir Khan, Rohit Shetty and the Deol family were not seen due to some personal reasons.

Beauty queens Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty and Bhumi Pednekar might have had prior work commitments.

Newly married couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal were also missing because of personal reasons.

