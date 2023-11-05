Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma and other Top 10 most expensive weddings in India

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 05, 2023

Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh's wedding cost around Rs. 100 crore reportedly.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding cost around Rs. 4 crore reportedly.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's wedding cost around Rs. 3 crore reportedly.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding cost around Rs. 4 crore reportedly.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding reportedly cost around Rs. 6 crore.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's wedding cost around Rs. 6 crore reportedly.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's wedding cost around Rs. 5 crore reportedly.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding cost around Rs. 77 crore reportedly.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's wedding cost around Rs. 10 crore reportedly.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding reportedly cost around Rs. 700 crores.

