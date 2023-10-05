Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma expecting second child? Top cricketers who had kids in 2023

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma all set to be parents soon as per reports? Here is a list of all cricketers who welcomed home babies in 2023

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 05, 2023

Anushka Sharma. Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are rumoured to be expecting their second child. Here is a look at players who became dads in 2023

Glenn Maxwell-Vini Raman

The couple were blessed with a son, Logan in September 2023.

Rahul Tewatia

Rahul Tewatia and Riddhi Pannu are also blessed with a son

Jonny Bairstow

Jonny Bairstow and his partner were blessed with a son, Edward in 2023

Fawad Alam

In July 2023, Pakistani player Fawad Alam was blessed with a son

Mushfiqur Rahim

His wife Jannatul and he were blessed with a baby girl in September 2023

Umesh Yadav

In March 2023, Umesh Yadav and wife Tanya had a baby girl

Jacques Kallis

Charlene Engels and he were blessed with a daughter Chloe Grace this year

Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech welcomed home a baby girl this year

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan became parents to a son, Angad

