Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma expecting second child? Top cricketers who had kids in 2023

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma all set to be parents soon as per reports? Here is a list of all cricketers who welcomed home babies in 2023Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 05, 2023
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are rumoured to be expecting their second child. Here is a look at players who became dads in 2023Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The couple were blessed with a son, Logan in September 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rahul Tewatia and Riddhi Pannu are also blessed with a sonSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Jonny Bairstow and his partner were blessed with a son, Edward in 2023Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In July 2023, Pakistani player Fawad Alam was blessed with a sonSource: Bollywoodlife.com
His wife Jannatul and he were blessed with a baby girl in September 2023Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In March 2023, Umesh Yadav and wife Tanya had a baby girlSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Charlene Engels and he were blessed with a daughter Chloe Grace this yearSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech welcomed home a baby girl this yearSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan became parents to a son, AngadSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!