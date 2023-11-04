Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and Vamika's house is classy and elegant
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 04, 2023
Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma got married to Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli. The handsome hunk turns 35 years old on November 5.
Anushka Sharma has her own vanity room.
The lavish home has four bedrooms with a small gym.
They are now parents to Vamika and live happily in their Mumbai home.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s flat has a dedicated garden area.
The couple owns a luxurious apartment in Worli worth Rs 34 crore.
Virat and Anushka love spending time on their private terrace.
Anushka Sharma has this favourite corner where she often clicks her photographs.
Their home has a lovely view of the sea.
The stunning balcony holds the richness of their home.
