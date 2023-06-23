Virat Kohli fans go gaga over AI version of him in different professions [View Pics]

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 23, 2023

Virat Kohli in AI Form

Virat Kohli is the most followed Indian sportsman globally. A page Wild Trance has made AI version of him in different professions.

Sniper

Virat Kohli is a patriot and fans will love him in form of a soldier/sniper with guns blazing

Masterchef

India's former cricket captain is a huge foodie. Check out this chef look....win for Chole Bhature fans!

Wow Viking

The creators also took Virat Kohli back to the Vikings era with this look

Gladiator

We wonder how Russell Crowe would react after seeing Virat Kohli as a Gladiator

Rockstar

Virat Kohli is a rockstar in every sense. Just imagine him belting out Punjabi songs like this

Holy Touch

Virat Kohli as a sadhu. The intensity is enough to burn the screen.

Scientist Kohli

The picture reminds us of the mad scientists who invents the crazy stuff in Hollywood movies

Outer Realm

Are you ready to take off with space scientist Virat Kohli on the ultimate expedition?

Mafioso

The beard, tattoos and clenched jaw. Virat Kohli could be easily in the next gangster flick

Engineer

We do not know what exactly is the job here but looks like an engineer?

Next one

Fans of Virat Kohli and now demanding Anushka Sharma and his AI pics.

