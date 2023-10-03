Virat Kohli leaves for World Cup after handling 'emergency' amid Anushka Sharma's second pregnancy reports

Amidst Anushka Sharma's second pregnancy rumours, Virat Kohli flew down to Mumbai for an emergency. And now, the cricketing champ is back on national duty.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 03, 2023
Virat Kohli was snapped at the Mumbai airport going back to Guwahati to play for the country.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Virat joined the list of celebs facing the chappal incident. A Paps' chappal got left behind while Virat asked Paps to be careful.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per reports, Virat came to Mumbai for a personal emergency amidst the reports of expecting a second child with Anushka Sharma. It seems he has handled the emergency.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have maintained silence on the pregnancy reports and also the emergency.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Sharma's fans were worried when Virat suddenly flew to Mumbai because of a personal emergency.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When Anushka Sharma posted a note about Gandhi Jayanti, fans heaved a sigh of relief.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per the Hindustan Times report, Anushka Sharma is in her second trimester.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
TOI claims reports state that Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli will welcome their second child in April or May.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans are eagerly looking forward to any confirmation about the pregnancy reports.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
HT claimed that Anushka and Virat had confirmed their pregnancy when paps spotted them outside a maternity clinic.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
While requesting them to not click pics, the couple told the media that they would make an announcement about the same soon.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amidst all these rumours, Anushka and Virat's ad went viral and eagle-eyed fans spotted the actress with an alleged baby bump.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!