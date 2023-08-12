Virat Kohli, Priyanka Chopra, BLACKPINK member Kim Jisoo and more Asians who charge crores per Insta posts

HQ Hopper a statistical firm has said that Virat Kohli makes above Rs 11 crore for every sponsored post on Instagram. He has 256 million followers. Let us take a look at the rich listSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 12, 2023
Hopper HQ, a SM marketing solutions platform said Virat Kohli is third richest sportsman.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It said that Virat Kohli made Rs 11.45 crore per Instagram postSource: Bollywoodlife.com
From Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra is the highest earnerSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It seems Priyanka Chopra makes above Rs four crore for every Instagram postSource: Bollywoodlife.com
She charges anywhere from Rs 85 lakh to one crore for the sameSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The Jawan star makes around Rs 80 lakh to Rs one croreSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Big B makes around Rs 40 to 50 lakh for every Insta postSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It is Kim Jisoo who joins Virat Kohli in elite Asians listSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The Dior ambassador makes Rs 3 crore plus per postSource: Bollywoodlife.com
He has 600 million followers and charges over USD three million per postSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The Argentine great makes USD 2.6 million per postSource: Bollywoodlife.com
He took to Twitter and said the news was not trueSource: Bollywoodlife.com
