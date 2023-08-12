Virat Kohli, Priyanka Chopra, BLACKPINK member Kim Jisoo and more Asians who charge crores per Insta posts

HQ Hopper a statistical firm has said that Virat Kohli makes above Rs 11 crore for every sponsored post on Instagram. He has 256 million followers. Let us take a look at the rich list

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 12, 2023

Virat Kohli in elite list

Hopper HQ, a SM marketing solutions platform said Virat Kohli is third richest sportsman.

Virat Kohli earnings

It said that Virat Kohli made Rs 11.45 crore per Instagram post

Priyanka Chopra

From Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra is the highest earner

Priyanka Chopra fee

It seems Priyanka Chopra makes above Rs four crore for every Instagram post

Alia Bhatt

She charges anywhere from Rs 85 lakh to one crore for the same

Shah Rukh Khan

The Jawan star makes around Rs 80 lakh to Rs one crore

Amitabh Bachchan

Big B makes around Rs 40 to 50 lakh for every Insta post

Blackpink

It is Kim Jisoo who joins Virat Kohli in elite Asians list

Kim Jisoo

The Dior ambassador makes Rs 3 crore plus per post

Cristiano Ronaldo

He has 600 million followers and charges over USD three million per post

Lionel Messi

The Argentine great makes USD 2.6 million per post

Virat Kohli debunks

He took to Twitter and said the news was not true

