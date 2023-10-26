Virat Kohli reveals what he has learnt from Anushka Sharma and her parents

Virat Kohli's old interview on the impact of Anushka Sharma on his life has again resurfaced. He has credited her for always telling him to stand by his truth and stay unbothered about criticism

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 26, 2023

Virat Kohli's old interview resurfaces

An old clip of Virat Kohli talking about life lessons from Anushka Sharma is being revisited on social media

Virat Kohli lauds Anushka Sharma

The former India captain said that he has learnt to always stand by the truth from his wife

Virat Kohli on his in-laws

He said that Anushka Sharma's thinking is influenced by her dad, an Army man

Virat Kohli gets candid

He said that her whole family believes that the truth will eventually stand out

Virat Kohli on his father-in-law

He said that Anushka Sharma's strong personality comes from her dad

Anushka Sharma's impact

He said that being with her expanded his thought process and he now understands women better

Virushka's blessings

He said that the best part was that they grew and evolved while being in love

Anushka Sharma as a mom

He said his wife's pregnancy showed him what it took to be a mother

In awe of her

He said Anushka Sharma finished a whole film while she was pregnant

Understanding differences

He said that Anushka Sharma's strong sense of identity and personality pushed him to expand his mindset

