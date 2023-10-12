Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and other top 10 Indian cricketers rumoured girlfriends

Indian cricketers and their rumoured relationships

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 12, 2023

Rohit Sharma - Sofiya Hayat

Rohit Sharma was once linked to British model turned actress Sofia Hayat, sparking rumors of a relationship.

Virat Kohli - Izabelle Leite

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli was rumored to have had a high-profile romance with Brazilian model Izabelle Leite.

MS Dhoni - Deepika Padukone

There were speculations about MS Dhoni's romantic involvement with Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone.

Suresh Raina - Shruti Haasan

In 2014, there were rumors about Suresh Raina dating Shruti Haasan.

Hardik Pandya - Esha Gupta

Hardik Pandya was the subject of romance rumors with actress Esha Gupta.

Yuvraj Singh - Kim Sharma

Yuvraj Singh was rumored to have been in a four-year relationship with Bollywood actress Kim Sharma.

Sreesanth - Riya Sen

Sreesanth was rumored to have a romantic involvement with Bollywood actress Riya Sen.

Sourav Ganguly - Nagma

Sourav Ganguly's name was linked with actress Nagma in relationship rumors.

Ravi Shastri - Amrita Singh

Ravi Shastri was rumored to have a romantic connection with Amrita Singh.

Zaheer Khan - Isha Sharvani

Fast bowler Zaheer Khan's name was once linked romantically with Isha Sharvani.

