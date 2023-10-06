Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and more Indian cricketers who also own popular restaurants 

Before the ICC World Cup begins, here's looking at the cricketers who have amazing side income sources with their restaurants.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 06, 2023
Dhoni opened a restaurant called Shaka Harry which provides vegan alternatives.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Indian cricketer owns a restaurant called Indian Restaurant in Amsterdam.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Viru opened a restaurant called Sehwag's Favourites in Delhi. As the name suggests, it serves all of the cricketers' fave dishes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dada owns a restaurant called Saurav's in his hometown Kolkata.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shikhar, who recently grabbed headlines for getting a divorce from Ayesha, has a restaurant in Dubai called The Flying Catch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The God of cricket Sachin, owns a restaurant called Tendulkar's which has several outlets in Maharashtra and Bengaluru.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Popularly known as Jaddu amongst his fellow comrades, Ravindra Jadeja owns a restaurant called Jaddu's Food Field in Gujarat.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Former cricketing legend Kapil Dev owns a restaurant called Elevens in Patna.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Indian spinner Zaheer has a restaurant named Dine Fine. It was launched in Pune in 2005.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Former Indian captain, Virat has two restaurants namely, One 8 commune and Nueva.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
