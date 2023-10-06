Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and more Indian cricketers who also own popular restaurants 

Before the ICC World Cup begins, here's looking at the cricketers who have amazing side income sources with their restaurants.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 06, 2023

MS Dhoni

Dhoni opened a restaurant called Shaka Harry which provides vegan alternatives.

Suresh Raina

The Indian cricketer owns a restaurant called Indian Restaurant in Amsterdam.

Virendra Sehwag

Viru opened a restaurant called Sehwag's Favourites in Delhi. As the name suggests, it serves all of the cricketers' fave dishes.

Sourav Ganguly

Dada owns a restaurant called Saurav's in his hometown Kolkata.

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar, who recently grabbed headlines for getting a divorce from Ayesha, has a restaurant in Dubai called The Flying Catch.

Sachin Tendulkar

The God of cricket Sachin, owns a restaurant called Tendulkar's which has several outlets in Maharashtra and Bengaluru.

Ravindra Jadeja

Popularly known as Jaddu amongst his fellow comrades, Ravindra Jadeja owns a restaurant called Jaddu's Food Field in Gujarat.

Kapil Dev

Former cricketing legend Kapil Dev owns a restaurant called Elevens in Patna.

Zaheer Khan

Indian spinner Zaheer has a restaurant named Dine Fine. It was launched in Pune in 2005.

Virat Kohli

Former Indian captain, Virat has two restaurants namely, One 8 commune and Nueva.

Virat in news

Recently, Virat grabbed headlines for rumours of expecting a second child with Anushka Sharma.

