Indian cricketers wives

Indian cricketers wives boasts some really gorgeous wives, and more importantly, they’re pretty visible these days unlike in the past.

Russel D'Silva

Virat Kohli wife

Virat Kohli’s wife is Anushka Sharma. She needs no introduction.

Hardik Pandya wife

Hardik Pandya’s wife is Natasa Stankovic. She is a dancer and model of Serbian origin.

MS Dhoni wife

MS Dhoni’s wife is Sakshi Singh Rawat. They met at a hotel he was staying with the Indian team.

Rohit Sharma wife

Rohit Sharma’s wife is Ritika Sajdeh. She is a sports manager.

Yuvraj Singh wife

Yuvraj Singh’s wife is Hazel Keech. She has appeared in a couple of Bollywood movies.

Jasprit Bumrah wife

Jasprit Bumrah’s wife is Sanjana Ganesan. She’s a sports presenter and former Miss India finalist.

Ravindra Jadeja wife

Ravindra Jadeja’s wife isReeva Solanki. She holds a degree in mechanical engineering.

R Ashwin wife

R Ashwin’s wife is Prithi Narayanan. She was his childhood sweetheart and holds an IT degree.

Dinesh Karthik wife

Dinesh Karthik’s wife is ace squash player Dipika Pallikal.

