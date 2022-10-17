Indian cricketers wives boasts some really gorgeous wives, and more importantly, they’re pretty visible these days unlike in the past.Source: Bollywood
Virat Kohli’s wife is Anushka Sharma. She needs no introduction.Source: Bollywood
Hardik Pandya’s wife is Natasa Stankovic. She is a dancer and model of Serbian origin.Source: Bollywood
MS Dhoni’s wife is Sakshi Singh Rawat. They met at a hotel he was staying with the Indian team.Source: Bollywood
Rohit Sharma’s wife is Ritika Sajdeh. She is a sports manager.Source: Bollywood
Yuvraj Singh’s wife is Hazel Keech. She has appeared in a couple of Bollywood movies.Source: Bollywood
Jasprit Bumrah’s wife is Sanjana Ganesan. She’s a sports presenter and former Miss India finalist.Source: Bollywood
Ravindra Jadeja’s wife isReeva Solanki. She holds a degree in mechanical engineering.Source: Bollywood
R Ashwin’s wife is Prithi Narayanan. She was his childhood sweetheart and holds an IT degree.Source: Bollywood
Dinesh Karthik’s wife is ace squash player Dipika Pallikal.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!